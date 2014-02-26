Bruce Bouillet - The Order Of Control review

The secret to masterful instrumental guitar is providing a shed load of face-melting licks that induce uncontrollable bouts of air guitar in your listeners without neglecting those all-important melody lines.

On his third solo outing, Bruce Bouillet gets closer than ever before to nailing that critical balance, displaying impressive skills as both shredder and songwriter. Defiant and The Order Of Control are high points, showcasing Bouillet's fluid legato runs and melodic sensibilities. The album isn't as aggressive as early Racer X, but it's a decent listen for shred fiends.

3 out of 5