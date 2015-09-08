And So I Watch You From Afar talk latest album Heirs

Heirs encompasses the best elements of all of ASIWYFA’s albums. What was the writing and recording process like?

Rory: “This time around, me and Niall have become more proficient in recording. We had some gear, we’d figured out how to record stuff and produce a bit, and so we locked ourselves away in our rehearsal room, set up a makeshift studio and approached it by recording everything, and chopping bits and piecing them together, and creating songs half in the room together, and half apart from each other.”

Niall: “Plus, not only were they there, but they were there and they were recorded to a really decent level. I remember the first week or two of being in the studio, and being like, ‘This doesn’t sound as good as the version that we’ve done!’ But then it was like, ‘Of course it’s gonna be as good.’ But it was all done, and not only like four-track, like hit record and play, but it was produced a little.

“We had an idea of something a little larger than just a barebones demo; there was loads of stuff that we just dragged and dropped out of our sessions, and dropped into the actual album.”

There are some complicated effects-meet-technique moments on the album. Were any of the tracks particularly difficult to play?

Rory: “We always have this joke about our RAM, our CPU, when it’s like, ‘I’m having a CPU spike! My RAM is full!’ You’re playing, you’re trying to remember all the effects you’re doing, you’re also trying to sing, and you kind of shut down.

“And then throw in the live scenario, where you’re trying to present a feeling of something to other people and tell them somehow that you’re in love with this, and you’re just like, ‘Urrr.’”

Niall: “And there’s some crazy shit going on at the minute - we’ve got two Line 6 [M9 and M13] pedals with a MIDI link connecting them, and we’re looping stuff in sync, and then resampling that.

“We were just at practice one day, and Rory had a MIDI lead for something else, and there was MIDI in/ MIDI out on the back of our pedals, and it was like, ‘I wonder if this works?’ And we plugged it in, and it was like, ‘Shit, that works!’ and then two songs ended up being on the album that use it [Redesigned A Million Times and Tryer, You].

“So, Rory’s triggering it, and later on in the song, it’s coming out of both our amplifiers at the same time, resampled, but then we’re also playing stuff at the same time, and singing...”

Rory: “...and changing the tempo, and forward or reverse. You have to get the sample so right at the start, and it’s only at the end of the song whenever you start triggering it again do you know that you’ve definitely got it exactly right, so it’s kind of nerve-wracking.”