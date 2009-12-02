30 Seconds To Mars: exclusive track-by-track album preview

Jared: "With This Is War, we felt like we were ready to transform as a band, to take that giant leap that so many groups we admire have done.

"Picking the right producer was crucial and we knew that Flood was the perfect choice. He’s able to work with bands and help them become something else, something larger than what they were.

"He encourages artists to reveal more of themselves and to embrace the mistakes they make, because he knows that underneath is a kind of purity that rings of the truth. That proved to be so important during the making of this album.

"And to cap it all off, Steve Lillywhite, another truly creative producer, was gracious to come in at the end and help arrange everything. That was a wonderful gesture on his part and it really paid off. I couldn’t be happier with the record. Hopefully, our fans will feel the same way…"