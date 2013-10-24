10 lead guitarist clichés

Joe Perry rocking not only leather pants but also an inappropriately unbuttoned silk shirt. Nice work!

The older brother of denim and less-chafing cousin of snakeskin, leather is the world’s hardest-rocking fabric.

From convenience (the wipe-clean format repels bodily fluids) to sheer comfort (the windproof nature ensures snug knackers onstage at Roskilde), its merits far outweigh the handfuls of talcum powder many of our heroes are presumably forced to dump down their crotches.