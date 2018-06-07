Review round-up: amp-like overdrive pedals

When we speak about amp-like overdrives, we’re generally not talking about a Peavey 5150, but something a bit lower gain and more vintage in tone.

Perhaps the most famous drive used to break up a tube amp is the humble Tube Screamer, with the gain rolled off and the level rolled up, used to smash the front end while cutting treble for leads.

There’s also the higher gain ‘amp in a box’ family of pedals used for heavier rock and, of course, the infamous ‘transparent overdrives’, of which the Paul Cochrane Tim and Klon Centaur are probably the most famous.

So, without further ado, here’s a round-up of four fresh amp-smashing, transparent-feeling overdrives to really get your leads cooking.