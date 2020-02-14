Germanium fuzz without the downsides? Mad Professor's new Fuzz 32 says yes

Germanium fuzz is talked about in hushed tones of reverence by players but they're not snake oil; there's goodness to be had in them. But also some drawbacks – one being price. Now Mad Professor thinks it's cracked the formula with the Fuzz 32 pedal.

One area the Fuzz 32 aims to address Germanium idiosyncrasies output allowing you to boost with even mild layer of fuzz. The added tone also allows you to brighten or tame your fuzz feasts. So this could be more versatile than any vintage germanium original or recreation. But there's more…

The Fuzz 32's circuit allows for a buffer in front of it – effectively allowing the flexibility of placement anywhere in your pedal signal chain and encouraging sonic experimentation.

(Image credit: Mad Professor )

It's no secret that vintage germanium transistors could be susceptible to changes in temperature and not the most reliable workhorses for the stage.

Mad Professor claims its Finland team has made the Fuzz 32's circuit resilient and the unwanted fluctuations in tone that can result from temperature changes in some old germanium fuzzes.

The handwired Fuzz 32 uses a 9V power so will fit in with your other pedals on the 'board. The downside? The company is only making 96 – 32 in blue, red and turqouise. But that's not the reason it's called the Fuzz 32.

Germanium is atomic number 32 in the periodic table.

The Fuzz 32 is on sale now for €290 (approx $320)

Head to mpamp.com for more info on how to get your paws on one.