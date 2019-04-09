Furch taps zebrawood for new Blue Series acoustic guitars

Czech acoustic guitar co Furch has announced two new additions to its Blue Series, both of which feature zebrawood construction.

The all-solid Furch Blue SA and Blue Plus SA team zebrawood back and sides with Sitka spruce tops, promising “balanced mids and an even response”.

Elsewhere, there’s an ebony fingerboard, tortoiseshell binding and pickguard, a double concentric ring soundhole rosette and black walnut inlays.

Both models feature Furch’s open-pore finish, which aims to enhance the guitars sonically and visually while providing protection.

The Blue SA and Blue Plus SA are available now, starting at €1,131 - see Furch Guitars for more.