Fulltone shakes up the tremolo market with Supa-Trem Jr pedal

Since its introduction in 1996, Fulltone’s Supa-Trem 1 has been a pedalboard mainstay, and now, 22 years on, the California effects co has introduced its successor, the Supa-Trem Jr.

Featuring a considerably smaller enclosure, the Supa-Trem Jr packs square, sine and heartbeat-like warble waveforms, with the option of speeds so slow that a full cycle takes a whopping 10 seconds, while the fastest speeds will hit 220bpm.

There’s also a half/double hold feature, up to 15dB of boost, onboard tap tempo (with external tap jack), and true bypass switching.

Like the original, it’s fuelled by an Analog Devices JFET preamp plus Fulltone’s Opto-1 Photocell, and offers rate, mix and volume controls.

The Supa-Trem Jr is available from 15 August, with the price TBC. See Fulltone for more info.