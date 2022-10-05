Snow joke: you can now get Fender Tweed ski goggles

Iconic guitar names are big brands, and that means moving outside the comfort zones of guitar gear into lifestyle and other specialist areas. But did anyone see Fender Tweed ski goggles coming?

But here they are – and a whole range at that. Made by Giro Sport Design, these are premium eyewear; no gimmicks here with the technology they are packing into these.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Giro x Fender Axis Goggle comes in Iconic Tweed ($190) with features that will obviously mean things to you snow bunnies out there; EXV Frameless Design, Quick-Change Magnetic-assisted Lens System Injection-Molded Cylindrical VIVID lenses with Optics by ZEISS and EXV Expansion View Technology EVAK Vent Technology.

(Image credit: Fender)

Further up the chain of the three-model range is Giro x Fender Contour Goggle in Black Tweed ($270) with EXV+ Tech for 'unparalleled peripheral vision', a quick change lens system using self-locating magnets for fast lens swaps, Toric VIVID lens tech with optics by Zeiss to mimic the shape of the human eye, Evak Vent Tech to minimise fogging.

And they're available in two Fender finishes; Cloudburst and Seafoam Green.

(Image credit: Fender)

The Giro x Fender Method Goggle are the entry-level option at $140 USD. They feature the Slash Seal - Lens Interchange System, injection-molded cylindrical VIVID lenses with Optics by ZEISS 'refines optics and minimises distortion', EXV Expansion View Technology, EVAK Vent Technology and Triple layer face foam with Plush Max fleece facing.

Ok, we've hit our ski goggle promotion quota for the year but you can head over to Giro (opens in new tab) and discover more.