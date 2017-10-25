Experience a masterclass in pedal-driven riffage with this storming Alpha Male Tea Party live session

We’re big fans of melody-driven instrumental rockers Alpha Male Tea Party here at MusicRadar - hence guitarist Tom Peters’ excellent 10 questions from a few months back - so when we were offered this stonking live session to premiere, we couldn’t say no.

The track above, Have You Ever Seen Milk?, is taken from the band’s third album, Health, and its frenetic changes in pace are led by Tom’s awe-inspiring tap-dancing abilities, as he switches between massive reverbs, mind-bending pitch effects and gritty octave-embiggened drive tones. Enjoy.

Health is available now via Big Scary Monsters.