The new Electro-Harmonix Intelligent Harmony Machine gives you a twin guitar sound without another guitarist

Who needs that second guitarist? Electro-Harmonix's new Intelligent Harmony Machine makes us wonder. If you're into twin harmonies, that is.

The IHM is a simple, compact solution for creating harmonies as a solo guitarist. IT features two modes; Intelligent Harmony and Poly Override. In Intelligent Harmony, playing single notes through the pedal produces a "one- or two-voice diatonic harmony in the selected key."

In Poly Override, the IHM is akin to the awesome EHX Pitch Fork with "lightning-fast tracking and impeccable polyphonic pitch shifting". This combination of the two modes is compelling and you can hear it in action above.

(Image credit: Electro-Harmonix)

The Intelligent Harmony Machine is $230. More info at ehx.com