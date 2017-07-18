Electro-Harmonix doubles up with affordable Dual Expression Pedal

Barely a week since it announced its own Expression Pedal, Electro-Harmonix has unveiled the Dual Expression Pedal, which - you guessed it - allows players to control more than one device at a time.

Each expression output has independent range and reverse plus a polarity switch to ensure compatibility with most types of gear.

The DEP is built using EHX’s advanced polymer construction, which promises road-worthy construction with a light weight - handy for heavily laden pedalboards.

EHX’s Dual Expression Pedal is available now for $72.70 (approx £55/€62). See Electro-Harmonix for more info - and check out that awesome EHX scratchplate in the demo video above: we want one.