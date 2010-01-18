NAMM 2010: Pearl releases New Yorker Cowbells, Marc Quinones Timbal Bell

PRESS RELEASE: The New New Yorker cowbells are specially designed to create the signature salsa sound, with the volume and durability to handle any musical situation. The Marc Quinones Timbal bell is the ultimate salsa campana bell.

Similarly built to the New Yorkers, with its one-piece steel construction, this bell is engineered to cut through the largest latin ensembles. This is the only salsa bell approved by Marc Quinones, and is the only salsa cowbell you will ever need.

New Yorker Cowbells:

BCM3NY - Cha Cha High-Pitched ($55.00 List)

BCM5NY - Cha Cha Low-Pitched ($59.00 List)

BCM7NY - Mambo ($66.00)

BCM8NYQ - Marc Quinones Signature Timbal ($67.00)

