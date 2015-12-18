Classic albums featuring Omar Hakim

Bowie went disco with his 15th studio album, roping in Chic’s Nile Rodgers to produce and consequently spawning his biggest ever hit single in the title track, to which Omar added the tightest of funk beats. He repeated the trick on Modern Love and gave the Iggy Pop co-penned China Girl a shimmering pop groove. Chic’s Tony Thompson also played drums on the album, and both he and Hakim are credited for those three songs. With both drummer on board, Bowie was ensured a tour de force of tight, funky disco drumming and Omar would go on to work with Bowie again on Tonight (1984).

Key track: Modern Love