Ahead launches Mach 1 bass drum pedal
Ahead Mach 1 bass drum pedal
Ahead has released a brand new bass pedal - the Mach 1 - and we have one here in the Rhythm office.
Mach 1
Here we have a single Mach 1 (a double pedal is also available). The pedal is packed with features, such as the Quick Torque system.
This refers to a spring cam which is mounted at the end of the beater shaft and the ‘S’ hook of the spring is attached. This patented design is said to make the pedal smoother and up to 30 percent faster.
The steel baseplate and red and natural aluminum-finished footplate are particularly stunning.
Dual beater posts
The pedal also features dual beater posts, sideaccess clamp adjuster, heel rest and plenty more.
Hardware to follow!
The pedal is not all Ahead has up its sleeve, a range of matching hardware is to follow later in 2015.
For a full review...
Look out for the April issue of Rhythm for a full review.