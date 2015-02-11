Ahead launches Mach 1 bass drum pedal

Here we have a single Mach 1 (a double pedal is also available). The pedal is packed with features, such as the Quick Torque system.

This refers to a spring cam which is mounted at the end of the beater shaft and the ‘S’ hook of the spring is attached. This patented design is said to make the pedal smoother and up to 30 percent faster.

The steel baseplate and red and natural aluminum-finished footplate are particularly stunning.