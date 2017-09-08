Darrel Higham on his rockabilly roots and the simple secrets of his tone

You don’t have to be technical…

“You can be as free-flowing and technical as you want to be, but you can also be as basic as you want to be. That’s the great thing about the music, and it’s the same with blues in that respect. There’s some brilliant blues players out there who can go all over the place and then there’s guys who play two string solos and it’s just as effective.”

Your solos on Hell’s Hotel sound very well thought out. Is there a balance in the studio between planning and improvisation?

I learned from listening to Ricky Nelson records. James Burton's solos are as memorable as the songs

“It’s funny because for a music that you want to be quite spontaneous, there’s two ways of looking at it really. When I’m doing session work I’m quite happy to make it up as I go along - whatever comes out of my head. But for my own recordings, because they’re a lot more structured, I tend to want a solo that I think will bring something to the song. That’s something I learned from listening to Ricky Nelson records, because he had James Burton on the later 50s recordings. And his solos are as memorable as the songs - you can hum those.

“And that’s true on a lot of rock ’n’ roll records. The solos are just as catchy. I do put a lot of thought into solos, but I have to play them in such a way that I can then play them again when I play live. They have to be particularly memorable in order for that to happen. But generally, when I’m playing live I find it very difficult to stick closely to solos I’ve recorded. So I can sometimes just do something else if I choose.”

Do you tend to keep things simple in the studio with gear?

I like to keep it as simple as possible. I used the Peavey Delta Blues and my Gretsch Custom Shop 6120

“I like to keep it as simple as possible. I used the Peavey Delta Blues and my Gretsch Custom Shop 6120, which is a standard studio guitar for me. I always record dry and then we add the effects on afterwards. And it’s normally a bit of slapback; sometimes not even that, just a bit of reverb.”

What is it about the Delta Blues combo that has kept you so loyal to it over the years as your stage and studio choice?

“Sometimes you just find something that works and it never lets you down. It’s such a robust little amp it seems to be able to handle anything and everything. I’ve played huge festivals in front of thousands of people thinking, ‘This amp is going to struggle here,’ but it doesn’t.

“I’ve played little tiny pubs and it does everything I’ve needed it to do. And I really think it’s the combination of having that 15-inch speaker and the single-coil pickups. I just have to plug it in and I’m away. It goes back to the days when you were always running a little bit late to a gig and you had 15 minutes to set everything up. You didn’t want to spend 10 of that 15 minutes trying to get a sound. You just want to plug it in and off you go. So I’ve been loyal to the amp because it’s been loyal to me.”