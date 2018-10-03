More

Darkglass Electronics debuts Microtubes X and X7 Multiband Bass Drive pedals

By ()

Stompboxes ensure low-end is unaffected while highs are overdriven

Darkglass Electronics has announced the Microtubes X and X7 Multiband Bass Drive pedals.

Both stompboxes split the incoming audio signal via two variable low-pass and high-pass filters, allowing bass frequencies to pass through, while the highs are distorted using CMOS circuitry.

Both filters are adjustable, while the Microtubes X features adjustment for level, drive, mix and mids.

The Microtubes X7 adds a variable compressor for the low section, plus a four-band graphic EQ, as well as parallel, effected and XLR direct outputs.

Both pedals are available from mid-October for £199 (X) and £289 (X7). Head over to Darkglass Electronics for more info.

