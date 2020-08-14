Cort unveils new flagship "high-intensity" KX model: the KX500 Etched

Cort has announced a new flagship addition to its KX Series: the metal-friendly KX500 Etched.

Building on the success of its djent-y KX series sisters, the KX500 Etched sees the same slick double-cut shred aesthetic applied to a standard-scale, six string electric featuring a mahogany body topped with exotic ash burl and a 3D 'etched' satin black finish.

As you might expect, the KX500 Etched is equipped to bring the heat for modern metal styles, and comes loaded with two Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers. These p'ups feature two voicings and are also wired to enable coil splits with the volume and tone controls doubling as push-pull switches.

Elsewhere, the KX500 Etched features a maple neck with purpleheart fingerboard, 24 frets with 'raindrop' inlays, a hardtail bridge and locking tuners.

The Cort KX500 Etched is available now with a street price of £729.

Watch the video above to see Ryan 'Fluff' Bruce (Riffs, Beards & Gear) demo the guitar.