Cort serves up seriously affordable GB54P bass guitar with ergonomic neck joint

Cort has unveiled the GB54P bass guitar, a P-style bass that comes in at an affordable $379 price point.

Promising to pair vintage and modern appointments, the GB54P features an alder body with maple neck and jatoba fingerboard, which boasts Cort’s new ergonomic neck joint.

Tones come courtesy of a VTB-P pickup, while a vintage-style bridge rounds out the spec.

The Cort GB54P is available now in 2-Tone Sunburst and Sea Foam Pearl Green finishes. Head on over to Cort Guitars for more info.