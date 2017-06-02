Chris Shiflett talks tones, Teles and writer’s block

It sounds like a very layered record, too…

“I didn’t want it to be like a wall of guitar tracks, but at the same time I wanted it to be a guitar record. I’m a guitar player, it’s my favourite thing. I wanted lots of guitar leads, so it’s definitely got that on there, without being weighted down with track after track.”

The pedal-steel does a great job of weaving around the space without cluttering stuff up…

“Yeah, Robbie [Turner] is amazing. He was just the perfect guy to do it. It’s funny, I just bought a pedal-steel. I’ve had one for years, but it was kind of a clunker and hard to operate. So the one I’ve just bought is sort of a beginner steel, and I have it set up in my office. I’m trying to learn, but it’s really hard… you won’t be seeing me doing that in public anytime soon!”

How did you approach the gear - did you stick with the Tele?

“Well, I used and actually wound up buying one of Dave Cobb’s main guitars from him, a ’63 Esquire. That was one of the main guitars, and then about a week after I got home from recording, he called me, ‘Hey man, I’m thinking about selling that Esquire, you want it?’ I was like ‘Yes! Send it to me!” Done. So, I bought that guitar off him, because I really connected with it.

“But the other guitar that I played a lot, is this ’68 non-reverse Firebird. I’ve been using it live too, and I love that guitar. I bought it when Foo Fighters were making Wasting Light, sight unseen off eBay, and it was really beat up and fucked up. I took it in for repair and it needed a lot of work - I had a guy fit some new pickups and stuff. I hadn’t used it in a while, so I dusted it off and brought it with me just to have something with P-90s in it and wound up using it a tonne.

“I also had this amazing 12-string Rickenbacker that I played on one or two things. I think I used it on Blow Out The Candles. It’s me channeling The Byrds, Tom Petty is a huge influence, too. I guess Tom Petty was ripping off The Byrds, and I’m ripping off Tom Petty and The Byrds, so there you go!”

There’s a great fuzz sound on Goodnight Little Rock.

“The lead is done with this crazy pedal called a [Third Man] Bumble Buzz. There’s no controls on it, so you just have the little switch to turn it on. So you can’t adjust it, it just does this crazy overdrive, and I think it’s got an overtone of a low octave or something, because it definitely gives it that super-low thing. Most of the gain [on the album] comes from just dirtying up he amp a little bit. The Bumble Buzz was the only overdrive sort of thing that we used on the record.”