Bring new colour to your pedalboard with the Walrus Audio Canvas Tuner – and upload your favourite photos to it

If you haven't yet invested in a tuner pedal yet, Walrus Audio has a colourful option for your consideration with its Canvas Tuner, following on from the Mono and Stereo DI / line isolator and reamp unit in the series.

It certainly looks good and a 2.8" TFT LCD screen provides bright and clear visuals. This offers multiple screen orientations according to how you want to position it on the board, screen colour and brightness options, while the tuner boasts ±0.1 cent accuracy, needle and strobe tuning modes as well as buffered or true bypass options. You can even upload your own image to the pedal that displays when it's in bypass mode!

(Image credit: Walrus Audio )

A handy Tune Assist mode helps you address tuning issues faster. "Once your note stays in tune longer than a pre-determined threshold, a border outlining the display will flash, letting you know that you are in tune and can move to the following string," says Walrus.

(Image credit: Walrus Audio)

Our enthusiasm here is only tempered by the location of the power jack input on the side of the pedal, like it was with the recent Walrus Fundamental Series pedal range. So some of the pedalalboard real estate gained by those top jacks is lost.

The Walrus Audio Canvas Tuner is £145 / €162. More info at Walrus Audio