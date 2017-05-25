Black Stone Cherry's Jon Lawhon on playing 'lead bass', his signature Dean and recording with Bob Babbitt

Kentucky, home to head-spinning bourbon, speedy horses and Southern rock juggernauts Black Stone Cherry: for over 15 years, these good ol’ boys from the bluegrass state have smashed down the typical boundaries that surround contemporary American country rock.

Instead of wailing about trucks, blue jeans and deep fried poultry, BSC have embraced the true spirit of Americana in all its forms, adding hip-shaking Motown grooves, bluesy serenades, and - most importantly - riffs so beefy you’ll need a steak knife to handle them.

As of last year, bassist Jon Lawhon - along with bandmates Chris Robertson (vocals/guitar), Ben Wells (guitar) and John Fred Young (drums) - have album number five, Kentucky, notched firmly into their belts. BGM caught up with Lawhon in Cardiff, on the first night of their recent two-set acoustic/electric tour. With only half an hour until the curtain goes up, how is the bassist feeling at this point?

“Man, we are so excited, but we are so freakin’ tired and stressed out,” chuckles Lawhon. “The first day is always rough, especially when you do a tour like this. We’ve done an evening with just us before, but never two sets, and it’s two completely different takes on our band. We’re playing songs on this tour that we haven’t played in a decade.

“It’s a way for us to return to our roots,” he continues. “By coming down to this scale it lets the super die-hards get a better look into our world, and we can play whatever the hell we want for hours. We’ve never really done an acoustic set like this before, which is a completely different side of our band that we want people to see.”

Does he prefer playing unplugged or is he sticking to the electric, we ask? “I like acoustic basses, but they’re kind of a bear to wrangle. When you’re trying to do it with the PA system and all that stuff it becomes a pain in the ass, so what I’m starting to get into right now is my electric basses and my pedalboard, which is the same one that I use for my live electric set. I DI my bass, so there’s no amp in sight. We’ve got the monitors on either side and I just use a SansAmp plus a Stellar preamp compressor pedal.”