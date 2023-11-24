Hey Ya! Get $150 off the digital wind synth André 3000 plays on his new solo album, the Roland Aerophone Pro AE-30

If it's good enough for André, it's good enough for you

André 3000 turned the music world on its head earlier this month when he unexpectedly dropped his debut solo album: New Blue Sun is the first new music from the hip-hop legend and Outkast member in almost two decades. What surprised us even more was the fact that the record was a completely instrumental project featuring not a single rhyme, but instead showcasing André's considerable talent for... the flute? 

Turns out it's a pretty good listen if you're into the whole new age, psychedelic vibe. What's more, we're told that André 3000 made use of not only the regular flute, but a digital wind synthesizer in the making of his new project; the Roland AE-30 Aerophone Pro, to be exact. If you're a fan of André's stylistic left-turn and fancy cooking up some of your own cosmic electro-jazz, you're in luck, as Sweetwater have slashed the price of the Aerophone Pro by $150 this Black Friday. 

Roland Aerophone Pro AE-30 Digital Wind Instrument

Roland Aerophone Pro AE-30 Digital Wind Instrument: was $1449, now $1299
A breath-controlled synth for brass and wind players, the Aerophone Pro is one of the coolest things we've seen discounted this Black Friday. Packing an entire brass and woodwind section into a single instrument, the AE-30 uses Roland's SuperNATURAL technology to translate every nuance of your playing with authentic-sounding dynamics, articulations and overtones. Custom fingerings are supported and the AE-1 is even equipped with digital effects, Bluetooth MIDI and an OLED display. A must-have for synth-curious wind and brass players.

Roland Aerophone Mini AE-01

Roland Aerophone Mini AE-01: was £258, now £245
If the Aerophone Pro feels like a bit of an investment, consider the Aerophone Mini, a digital wind instrument that's as affordable as it is innovative. With six highly realistic sounds, Bluetooth connectivity, a built-in speaker and a free app for helping you get started, this battery-powered marvel will have you playing along with your favourite jams in no time.

I'm the Tech Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for over a decade, and when I'm not behind my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard, carefully crafting the beginnings of another project that I'll ultimately abandon to the creative graveyard that is my overstuffed hard drive.

