Hey Ya! Get $150 off the digital wind synth André 3000 plays on his new solo album, the Roland Aerophone Pro AE-30

André 3000 turned the music world on its head earlier this month when he unexpectedly dropped his debut solo album: New Blue Sun is the first new music from the hip-hop legend and Outkast member in almost two decades. What surprised us even more was the fact that the record was a completely instrumental project featuring not a single rhyme, but instead showcasing André's considerable talent for... the flute?

Turns out it's a pretty good listen if you're into the whole new age, psychedelic vibe. What's more, we're told that André 3000 made use of not only the regular flute, but a digital wind synthesizer in the making of his new project; the Roland AE-30 Aerophone Pro, to be exact. If you're a fan of André's stylistic left-turn and fancy cooking up some of your own cosmic electro-jazz, you're in luck, as Sweetwater have slashed the price of the Aerophone Pro by $150 this Black Friday.

Roland Aerophone Pro AE-30 Digital Wind Instrument: was $1449, now $1299

A breath-controlled synth for brass and wind players, the Aerophone Pro is one of the coolest things we've seen discounted this Black Friday. Packing an entire brass and woodwind section into a single instrument, the AE-30 uses Roland's SuperNATURAL technology to translate every nuance of your playing with authentic-sounding dynamics, articulations and overtones. Custom fingerings are supported and the AE-1 is even equipped with digital effects, Bluetooth MIDI and an OLED display. A must-have for synth-curious wind and brass players.