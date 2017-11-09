Airbourne's Joel O’Keeffe: the 5 guitar solos that changed the way I play

Having been raised on a diet of classic rock, it’s little surprise that Joel O’Keeffe holds the art of the guitar solo close to his heart.

Not only is he possibly one of the world’s leading authorities on the guitar solos of Angus Young (plenty more on that later), but he has also tracked a few belting lead lines in his time with Airbourne.

“There’s a solo in a song called Thin The Blood,” he says, dissecting his own back catalogue of solos.

“That’s a real fast mover with a lot of moving parts and little licks in there. That was one of my favourite solos to track because it was so fast-paced. I had to be on it and had a bunch of Red Bulls. It’s got a bit of blues in it so I was dabbling deep in the blues and then was bringing the crazy, fast rock ‘n’ roll stuff as well.”

Downing the energy drinks and going at it until he’s got it seems to be Joel’s approach of choice. He certainly isn’t one for creating the perfect solo on a laptop.

“I can’t piece a solo together. It’s like a machine gun shooting everything. I will record everything and listen back and go, ‘Okay, if I play the first bit of the third take and the middle bit of the fifth take and play the last bit of the 200th take that is my solo.’ Then I’ll sit and learn it.

Don't Miss (Image credit: Jarle H. Moe/Hell Gate Media/REX/Shutterstock) Airbourne's Joel O'Keeffe: the 10 records that changed my life

“When we’re in the studio all of the vocals and music will be done and we do the solos last. I sit there and make it up on the spot. We’ll do 20 takes. Sometimes I get it on the third take and they’ll say, ‘I don’t know what you did there Joel, but we’re keeping that.’

“And I’ll say I can do it better and I’ll try but I’ll be thinking about it whereas on that third take I was just rockin’. Sometimes I’ll do 200 takes and have to go home and come back the next day.”

After discussing his own process of tracking solos, we’re eager to find out about some of the guitar solos that turned Joel onto a life as a hard-touring Aussie rocker. Here he presents his five life-changing solos, and we start with a very familiar choice.

Airbourne tour the UK this month, starting in Bristol on Saturday 11 November.