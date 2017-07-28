AFI's Jade Puget talks playing, history and essential gear

As for your songcraft, what lessons have to learned as you’ve developed your style and sound?

“The best advice I have is, don’t be formulaic. A lot of people start off trying to emulate other people, imitating them to find out how it works. But to develop your own style and voice should be the goal - that’s how you write songs that are unique, instead of one song like Muse and one song like Bad Religion.

Start your own style from the beginning. That will pay dividends

“Start your own style from the beginning. That will pay dividends. Take all the things you love and synthesise them until it all feels right to your ears. As long as you’re not a purist and look down your nose at experimenting - you can do really different things.

“The classic guitar sound will always be there. I want to do something different that no one else has ever done. It might not be the greatest sound, but it’ll be absolutely unique to me.”

You’re fairly minimalist when it comes to pedals…

“I don’t even have a board, they’re in my rack connected to a controller switch! I have Tube Screamers and Blues Drivers in there. I really like the sound of two overdrives together. I basically have delay, gain/boost and a reverb that I never use. So it’s just delay and overdrive... and that’s it.

“My favourite delay being a rack-mounted TC Electronics [D Two, similar to what] The Edge used to use with the classic triplet delay sound. Jerry Finn, a producer we’ve worked with, turned me onto them and while it’s not fancy or expensive, I just like the sound of it.

“Actually, there is a Kaos Pad that I might bust out sometimes, but to be honest I’m not much of a pedal guy. I just want the boost for leads. When I record I use Native Instruments and AmpliTube, a lot of that stuff, and I’ve started running my guitar through my laptop to make patches that could never be done with outboard gear.

“You can make some really wild stuff, and I use it on our records, but it’s such a hassle to have that setup running parallel to the main rig. I don’t know, maybe one day I’ll make that jump using software like Ableton…”