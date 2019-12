For those about to rock, Australian guitar store Clingan Guitar Tone salutes you… with a 24-hour vending machine serving up guitar and drum accessories at all hours.

Located in Melbourne, the 24 Hour Toneshop sells everything from strings to picks, straps, capos, cables and drumsticks.

The machine is the solution to any musicians' last-minute pre-gig panic about missing or broken gear - now, what do we have to do to persuade other retailers around the world to get involved?