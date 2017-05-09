10 of the best acoustic bass guitars

Here, our team of experts puts together the top ten acoustic bass guitars money can buy, starting with the Ashton SPACB100CEQ.

Ashton has a solid reputation for producing affordable instruments that are still decent little performers. If you want an acoustic bass guitar for a pub open-mic night or odd gig, then the catchily named SPACB100CEQ should do the trick.

The nut is a chunky 1.8”, and with 21 jumbo frets this is a perfect workhorse for thudding out root-fifths and simple walking lines under an acoustic guitar. With a preamp and tuner built in, it’ll work well on gigs and it comes in natural or, if you fancy going MTV Unplugged circa 1989, a beautiful black.

MusicRadar's verdict:

"Zippy to play, easy to transport, won’t break the bank."

4.5 out of 5

www.ashtonmusic.com