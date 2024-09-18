Need to calm down? Try Rockabye Baby’s ‘Lullaby Renditions’ of Taylor Swift songs
Company has previously created baby-friendly versions of songs by Metallica, Snoop Dogg, Nirvana and Beyonce
Rockabye Baby has been creating lullaby versions of famous songs for 18 years - previous catalogues to get the treatment include those by Queen, The Beatles, Snoop Dogg, Nirvana, Metallica and Beyonce - and now it’s putting its babyfied focus on a certain Taylor Swift.
A second volume of lullaby renditions of Swift’s work includes 14 of her songs, including more recent hits such as Anti-Hero, Cruel Summer and latest single I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.
These new instrumental versions twinkle like they’re being played on a Taylor Swift music, and give child-rearing Swifties a way to introduce their progeny to the star’s oeuvre at the earliest possible age.
That said, Rockabye Baby co-founder Lisa Roth notes that the series started out as “something I wanted more for the parent than the baby.” And, if you’ve ever had a newborn keep you awake for nights on end, you can appreciate what she’s talking about.
“All kinds of people, adults without children, listen to these songs to relax,” Roth told Today. “They’re used in yoga classes. It’s just turned into a really fun thing.”
You can listen to Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift, Vol 2 on Spotify now, and the vinyl is available for pre-order now on the Rockabye Baby website.
Get the MusicRadar Newsletter
Want all the hottest music and gear news, reviews, deals, features and more, direct to your inbox? Sign up here.
I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it.
"I can't really say why it caught on, but if people think something sounds good, they'll use it": A brief history of the dub siren
Why Bruce Springsteen biopic Deliver Me From Nowhere could spark a new wave of interest in the Teac 144 Portastudio, the 4-track cassette recorder that triggered a home recording revolution