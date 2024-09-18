Need to calm down? Try Rockabye Baby’s ‘Lullaby Renditions’ of Taylor Swift songs

Rockabye Baby has been creating lullaby versions of famous songs for 18 years - previous catalogues to get the treatment include those by Queen, The Beatles, Snoop Dogg, Nirvana, Metallica and Beyonce - and now it’s putting its babyfied focus on a certain Taylor Swift.

A second volume of lullaby renditions of Swift’s work includes 14 of her songs, including more recent hits such as Anti-Hero, Cruel Summer and latest single I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.

I Can Do It With a Broken Heart - Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift Volume 2 - YouTube Watch On

These new instrumental versions twinkle like they’re being played on a Taylor Swift music, and give child-rearing Swifties a way to introduce their progeny to the star’s oeuvre at the earliest possible age.

That said, Rockabye Baby co-founder Lisa Roth notes that the series started out as “something I wanted more for the parent than the baby.” And, if you’ve ever had a newborn keep you awake for nights on end, you can appreciate what she’s talking about.

“All kinds of people, adults without children, listen to these songs to relax,” Roth told Today. “They’re used in yoga classes. It’s just turned into a really fun thing.”

You can listen to Lullaby Renditions of Taylor Swift, Vol 2 on Spotify now, and the vinyl is available for pre-order now on the Rockabye Baby website.