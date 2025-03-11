Arturia releases 88-key version of the KeyLab mk3 MIDI controller keyboard with new fully-weighted hammer-action keybed

Last year, French manufacturer Arturia released the third iteration of its MIDI controller keyboard, KeyLab, in 49- and 61-key versions, bolstering the range with a new keybed, redesigned interface and touch-sensitive controls.

Today, Arturia has unveiled an 88-key version of the KeyLab mk3 that boasts similar upgrades, along with a "premium" Fatar TP/110 hammer-action keybed with weighted keys and channel aftertouch that you won't find on the 49- and 61-key models.

Like its smaller siblings, the KeyLab 88 mk3 and is equipped with 9 potentiometers and faders that are touch-sensitive, so you're able to tap a control and check its associated information on the KeyLab's display without altering the value.

These are joined by 12 velocity and pressure-sensitive pads, two mode wheels and an array of dedicated DAW controls including save, undo, redo and transport controls. KeyLab 88 also features the same full-colour 3.5" screen as the other mk3 versions, surrounded by eight buttons and a dial for navigation.

KeyLab 88's Scale Mode will automatically adjust notes to a chosen scale, and its new arpeggiator can be used to create generative patterns that randomize parameters such as ratchet, octave shift and division time. There's also a Chord Play mode for playing preset or custom chords with a single key.

KeyLab 88 mk3 is equipped with pre-mapped templates for many of the major DAWs, including Ableton Live, Logic Pro and FL Studio, and arrives with a generous software bundle that includes Ableton Live Lite, Analog Lab Pro, and a number of software instruments and effects. You'll also get a subscription to sample library Loopcloud and tuition platform Melodics.

KeyLab 88 mk3 is priced at $1299 and is available in both black and white. Find out more on Arturia's website.

