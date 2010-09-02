Vox Announces Joe Satriani Signature amPlug

Not content with putting his name to a series of seriously cool stompboxes, Satch gets his amPlug on...

The range of Vox amPlugs are seriously good. Really. Not only do they provide the easiest way of playing your guitar in privacy via your headphones, but they provide genuinely excellent guitar tones too: try the AC30 option and hear for yourself.

Here's a list of the features the Joe Satriani amPlug offers:

• Joe's signature lead tone with your choice of delay on or off

• Distortion tone with superb dynamic response, inspired by the Satchurator

• Analog-style delay with Joe's filter & EQ, inherited from the Time Machine delay

• Plugs straight into your electric guitar, so you can instantly enjoy great sound through your headphones

• Convenient and portable with up to 11 hours of battery operation

• AUX input jack lets you jam along to tunes on your CD/MP3 player

Visit www.vox.co.uk for much more info plus a video from Joe himself.

Joe's newest Vox stompbox, the Ice 9, will be reviewed in the October issue of Guitarist, on-sale 29th September and we'll give the Satch amPlug the full treatment very soon