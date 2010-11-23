Guitarist issue 336 cover – the big reveal

We teased you and hinted at you all afternoon, but now the wait is over - check out the fantastic cover of Guitarist issue 336 in all its glory!

Yes, issue 336 celebrates that most wonderful of guitar goodies, the effects pedal, in fact, we're giving a run-down of the 101 Best Stompboxes Of All Time… Ever!

With patch leads in hand we guide you through Guitarist's selection of the best stompers ever to grace a sticky stage - from flangers to fuzzboxes, cheap to boutique - read the full list, with buying advice, user tips and selected demos on the Guitarist CD.

And that's only the start - issue 336 is packed with all the usual brilliant gear, artists and techniques you'll find every month, plus a special visit from Fender's Custom Shop and the Guitarist 2011 Calendar - check back later in the week to learn more, only on Guitarist.co.uk

Guitarist issue 336 is on sale on 24 November 2010 and is available from all good newsagents.