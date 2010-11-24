Reviews Revisited: The Gordon-Smith Gypsy II from 1986

Still underrated, still gorgeous, here's one of our earliest looks at the output from Gordon-Smith Guitars.

"The Gypsy II is a refinement on the Gordon-Smith GS range of guitars, with a high-gloss tobacco sunburst finish. The construction and standard of the workmanship are excellent throughout. The headstock is unbound, with the Gordon-Smith logo in gold lettering on a black background.

"I really like the feel of mahogany guitars. There seems to be more of a rich, mellow tone than any maple guitar can give. The coil position gives an excellent sound, with more highs, but retaining the rich tone inherent in humbuckers."

Want more? Click hereto read the review in its entirety.