“I’m imagining the music that’s missing is very synthesizer-based and simple”: Jon Batiste delivers a freakishly accurate assessment of Chappell Roan’s Hot To Go after hearing just the vocals and drums

We’re not sure quite how he managed it but, until recently, Jon Batiste had never heard Chappell Roan’s Hot To Go. So, when Pianote asked him to play along to the song - minus everything but the vocals and drums - he was flying blind.

Despite his lack of knowledge, Batiste’s considerable musical talents - he studied at New York’s prestigious Juilliard School, let’s not forget - ensured that he was quickly able to create a re-harmonised, jazz-tinged version of the song, but perhaps what’s even more impressive is how he got an immediate sense of the spirit and sound of the original.

“I’m imagining the music that’s missing is very synthesizer-based and simple,” he says, which is right on the money.

And then there’s his suspicion that “This person is clearly tapping into bringing people together - like, there’s a communal element of bringing almost a case of misfits together.”

Again, he’s spot-on: Chappell Roan has cultivated a strong relationship with her fans and has tried to create a welcoming community that’s a safe space for everyone.

“I like her - I like her engagement with the public and her ability to set boundaries,” says Batiste after he learns who recorded Hot To Go.

He’s not averse to the odd pop collaboration, either - he appeared on two tracks on Lana Del Rey’s 2023 album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, for example - so maybe a guest spot on Roan’s next record could be in the offing…