Video: John Lennon, Eric Clapton And Keith Richards Jamming!

Sometimes, wading through the endless waves of mediocre and poor quality

content on YouTube can actually pay-off.

When we were cruising for a YouTubin´ the other day, TG stumbled across this amazing video of John Lennon, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards and Mitch Mitchell jamming a Beatles tune called ‘Yer Blues´ under the moniker The Dirty Mac.

From what we can puzzle out, it seems the performance on the video was part of The Rolling Stones' ‘Rock And Roll Circus´ and represented Lennon's first live appearance after The Beatles "last" live show in 1966.

Often when big names get together in super-groups the results can be disappointing, but we can´t stop playing this. Enjoy.