With the sheer number of guitarist-oriented apps and gizmos pouring out of the woodwork these days, it should come as no surprise that some musicians are starting to incorporate Apple's iOS devices into their live rigs.

For those people, Dunlop has introduced the SturdyStand, allowing you to fix your iPad or iPhone to your mic stand for easy access to tab, lyrics or even the odd impromptu game of Angry Birds mid-set.