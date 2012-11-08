T-Rex Tapster tremolo review

The Tapster is a warm, organic amp-style tremolo that's always in sync with your music.

You only have to listen to The Smiths' How Soon Is Now? to realise that tremolo sync'd to a song's tempo is one cool sound, so a tremolo stompbox with tap tempo makes perfect sense.

The Tapster takes the T-Rex Tremster (£155) to another level by adding a tap tempo footswitch linked to a subdivision switch, which determines how your tremolo operates in relation to the taps - in quarter notes, eighth notes, or eight-note triplets.

Sounds

It gives you a nice rounded sine wave tremolo throb with a useful range of speed and depth, plus a volume control so you can dial in a volume drop or boost when you kick the effect in.