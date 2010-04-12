MXR M-80 Bass DI+ review

A robust and well set-out DI - a useful, albeit expensive tool to carry to gigs, just in case.

Direct linking with any PA system is never an exact science, so having your own DI box is always an asset. As an extra, this unit also offers highly controlled distortion and super quiet switching between straight DI and effect.

Sounds

There's great adjustment on natural clean sounds, with the colour switch providing a tasteful preset EQ, and there's loads of warmth here too. The additional full-on distortion can be finely tuned for extra enhancement. The trigger control works with the gate switch to minimise noise when using the distortion.