Joyo Vintage Overdrive

There are Tube Screamer clones everywhere you look. This one has the advantage of taking care of the overdrive and amp-driving duties for under 30 quid, even if the design is highly derivative.

Joyo says that the Vintage Overdrive, a slightly larger pedal than some of the units in the range and definitely the cutest looking of the lot with its yellow knobs and green finish, is a representation of the classic Tube Screamer, with a JFC4588 chip.

The Vintage Overdrive delivers plenty of variation on a nice smooth overdrive, not a million miles removed from one of Ibanez's finest, and has a tone knob that covers a very useful range so you can zero in on just how much upper mid-range presence you need.