Finhol Accutronics Spring Reverb review

A superbly put-together piece of kit, but some extra controls would have served it well.

As as spring reverbs go, this is as authentic as you can get without lugging a spring tank around with you.

Modelled on the famous Accutronics Reverb utilised by Fender, Marshall and more, it carefully keeps the dry signal at the epicenter of your tone even when its single dial is maxed out to a full three seconds.

The only downside is its simplicity - a tone control for the reverb would have been a welcome addition to its otherwise flawless quality and build.