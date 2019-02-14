Puppy’s Jock Norton on his early guitar influences and why he hates pedals

London’s genre-smashing rockers Puppy released their debut album, The Goat, last month, to rapturous acclaim - guitarists will have noted Jock Norton’s keen ear for a fine riff and solo, and in these exclusive videos, he lets us in on his influences and gear choices.

The clip above sees Jock waxing lyrical on his early love of Slash and cowboy boots, before Dinosaur Jr changed the way he approached guitar.

Below, the guitar-toting frontman guides you through his spartan setup, encompassing his Marshall JVM head and Fender Player Stratocaster HSS, while recalling the traumatic event that resulted in him shunning pedals as much as possible…

If you like Jock’s style, Puppy’s debut album, The Goat, is available now via Spinefarm Records.

Puppy tour the UK in April: