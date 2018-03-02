Origin Effects’ RevivalDrive is “the first overdrive of its kind, ever”

The UK’s Origin Effects - famed for its top-notch compressors - has announced its first ever overdrive - and “the first overdrive of its kind, ever”, the RevivalDrive.

Origin is bigging up the fact that the circuit houses a complete valve amp-style signal path using all-analogue electronics, resulting in a wide range of accurate replications of British and American amp tones, from clean to fully cranked.

That signal chain boasts a preamp, phase inverter, power amp and rectifier stages, but also a synthesised mains power signal and a speaker-emulating reactive load, promising to deliver “true amp-like overdrive, power amp sag and the characteristic ‘ghost tones’ generated when cranking certain vintage amps”.

A host of EQ features allow the pedal to adjust to different amps, too, while a RevivalDrive Custom option offers additional front-panel controls and a secondary EQ.

The RevivalDrive ($549/£469) and RevivalDrive Custom ($659/£569) are available from the end of April. A footswitch will also be available. See Origin Effects for more info.

Features include:

Solid-state and valve-styled rectifier channels

Dual Class-A preamp stages

Phase inverter and push-pull power amp stages

Built-in reactive speaker load

Fully variable mid boost

Unique Ghost control

Dry Blend control for parallel drive effects

Re-Amp EQ controls

RevivalDRIVE CUSTOM only:

Additional amp-matching filter/EQ controls

Optional two-button Revival Footswitch:

Override Dry Blend control

Activate mid boost