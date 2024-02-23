Olivia Rodrigo and Noah Kahan cover each other’s songs and The Beatles launch mini turntable and 3-inch vinyl for Record Store Day

Viewers/listeners of BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge last year will have noted that, after Olivia Rodrigo covered Noah Kahan’s all-conquering Stick Season, Kahan returned the compliment and recorded a version of Lacy, a song from Rodrigo’s second album, Guts.

Well, the two songs are now being brought together for a 7-inch single release that will land on 20 April, Record Store Day, via Geffen/Mercury/Republic. In keeping with Record Store Day tradition, the vinyl will be available at independent stores.

Other artists with releases planned include Air, who have a special 12-inch picture disc of Kelly Watch The Stars on the way; Blur, who’ll be serving up a 30th anniversary Parklife picture disc; and none other than The Beatles, who’ll be releasing 3-inch vinyl versions of four of the songs they played on the Ed Sullivan show and a mini turntable to play them on.

Find out more on the Record Store Day website.