NAMM 2019: Joyo takes overdrive to the Maximum with new dual-channel drive

NAMM 2019: Joyo has continued its veritable onslaught of new R Series pedals with the Maximum, a dual-channel overdrive pedal.

The drive channel promises clearer overdriven tones, while adding in the footswitchable boost ups the ante.

Two toggle switches tweak the tone further: the left adjusts the mid-frequency, while the right chooses between MOSFET and diode clipping options.

And, of course, Joyo’s ambience LED is also on hand to light up the front and rear sides.

Like other R Series pedals, the R-05 Maximum clocks in at an impressive price point, at just $58.99. Pop on over to Joyo Audio for more info.