Me in my Studio: Matt Calvert

Best known for forging electronic sounds with live instruments in Three Trapped Tigers, Strobes, Heritage Orchestra and as MD for Goldie's live band, multi-instrumentalist/composer Matt Calvert is now gearing up to release Typewritten , his entirely acoustic yet electronically-influenced solo debut on Truant Recordings.

Currently between studios having moved back to London after a few years in Berlin, we asked Matt to show us a few key parts of his sound in his temporary setup.

"Having a permanent setup is great, but it is possible to make amazing music anywhere with a laptop, Ableton Live, some cheap plugins and any mic. I recorded a lot of my album outside of proper studios."