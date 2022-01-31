Donner teamed up with Israeli electric guitar virtuoso Kfir Ochaion for its recent US debut at NAMM Believe In Music 2022, with the YouTube sensation representing the innovative brand during the global online event and showcasing the award-winning Seeker Series DST-400 electric guitar. You can see Kfir in action with the model in the video above for an inspiring performance of his new single, Ride The Dragon.

The acclaimed self-taught guitarist boasts 1.67 million subscribers to his YouTube channel with over 300 million views of his original music and cover song performances. He explained why he was proud to represent Donner and its DST-400 at Believe In Music 2022…

(Image credit: Donner)

The tones of the DST-400 are comparable to many of the professional guitar models I own Kfir Ochaion

"The Donner DST-400 is the perfect guitar for beginner to intermediate players looking to jumpstart their musical careers”, says Kfir.

“The tones of the DST-400 are comparable to many of the professional guitar models I own. The guitar base and structure will last many plays and will be a solid companion throughout a musician's journey. I wish I had Donner around when I was first learning how to play.”

(Image credit: Donner)

The 22-fret DST-400 is a guitar that balances classic styling with a contemporary versatility that enables it to stand out in its price range.

The guitar's H/S/S pickup configuration is further enhanced by a coil-split for the bridge humbucker, activated by a push-pull control on the bridge's tone knob to give players the choice of brighter single-coil clarity or the thick, punchy sound of the full humbucker experience.

With the five-way selector switch, the guitar offers seven different pickup positions that will continue to inspire anyone learning the instrument.

(Image credit: Donner)

To create an especially comfortable playing experience for new and existing players, the DST-400's AAA Canadian maple C-shaped neck is offered with a smooth satin finish.

Other features for this alder body guitar include a 9.5" radius laurel fingerboard, vintage-style tuners with precise 18:1 turn ratio, and a 2-point bridge tremolo system for improved tuning stability.

Donner's commitment to providing beginner players with a positive experience extends to its work in providing online education through its free Donner Music app and Donner Berklee Tutor Course Series. The app allows artists from around the world to learn and share music, while Donner's partnership with the professors from the prestigious Berklee College of Music aims to make music education open to everyone at donnermusic.com.

For more information about the company's range of instruments and electronics visit Donner.