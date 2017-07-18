Kevin Devine: how Andy Hull, Jesse Lacey and politics influence my songwriting

Brooklyn native Kevin Devine, the longest-serving artist on UK label Big Scary Monsters, talks about his ninth studio album Instigator, writing political songs in the current climate and Elliott Smith.

Shortly before talking to Kevin Devine in Nottingham on his recent UK tour, he attended a protest gathering in the city's Old Market Square.

I want to help forward a conversation to make people comfortable to think and talk about what's going on

“We're living in pretty radical times and I feel that mostly what I write about is the experience of personality – what it's like to be a person – and right now that’s absorbing a lot of crazy, radical chaotic stuff,” he says. “I think it does turn up quite a bit on the record. It's turned up on past records too, but it feels a bit more crystallised and focused on this record.”

With Instigator taking a political approach, Devine has used his album to highlight issues but doesn't consider himself as an iconoclast.

“I see myself as someone with a platform that can help forward a conversation to make people comfortable to think and talk about what's going on,” he says. “I guess I would align myself with the left, but I would also say I don't agree with this call out culture where people aren't allowed to make mistakes in public without being crucified.

“It's a learning curve, so we need to be patient with people because we're living in a time of quick and radical changes, so if anything, I'm trying to be part of that conversation that feels authentic.”

Away from the honest and political lyricism found on Instigator, the record sees Devine balance out his sound between fuzzy indie-powerpop and “folk inflected moments”, and like most singer-songwriters, the songs always begin on an acoustic guitar.

“They are always born that way,” Devine says. “Some are born while I'm playing an acoustic guitar, but will end up on an electric guitar and will change when they're covered in effects pedals, but the basic structure, the chords or the progressions or the melodies always start with the acoustic. Sometimes you start with an acoustic song, you build it into a rock song and you figure how to strip it back down to best communicate it as a folk song.”