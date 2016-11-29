More

This business card is also a distortion pedal

By

Producer and Converge guitarist Kurt Ballou mixes business with pleasure

Now, we get handed plenty of business cards here at MR, but this is pretty much the greatest we've ever seen - and it comes from guru of all things heavy, Kurt Ballou.

The producer and Converge guitarist's current card doubles up as a PCB, you see. Solder it up, add $40-$50 worth of parts, and you'll have yourself a distortion pedal.

Ballou says the design is called the Brutalist Jr, and when it's released in 2017 under the GCI name, it should look a little like the prototype below.

Until then, you'll have to first bump into Kurt Ballou (possibly by hanging around his Massachusetts-based GodCity Studio), then get busy with the soldering iron. Good luck!