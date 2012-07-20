Summer NAMM 2012 video: Pigtronix Philosopher's Rock pedal demoed

Want endless sustain? No, we mean really endless sustain - like you can go out, grab a sandwich and that note will still be there, as clean and loud as when you first hit it. If that's what you want, then check out the new Philosopher's Rock pedal from Pigtronix.

In short, the Philospher's Rock is a streamlined version of Pigtronix's popular Philosopher's Tone stompbox, and as you can see in the video above, its sustain capabilities are rather endless. Really. Have a look and listen. Take your time.