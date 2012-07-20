More

Summer NAMM 2012 video: Pigtronix Philosopher's Rock pedal demoed

By

Hit a note and just let it ring... for days and weeks even.
Want endless sustain? No, we mean really endless sustain - like you can go out, grab a sandwich and that note will still be there, as clean and loud as when you first hit it. If that's what you want, then check out the new Philosopher's Rock pedal from Pigtronix.

In short, the Philospher's Rock is a streamlined version of Pigtronix's popular Philosopher's Tone stompbox, and as you can see in the video above, its sustain capabilities are rather endless. Really. Have a look and listen. Take your time.

Joe Bosso

Joe Bosso is a musician and journalist from New Jersey, USA. He is ex-Editor-in-Chief of Guitar World magazine and ex-Vice President of A&R at Island Records