Sammy Hagar to publish his memoir, Red, on 15 March

Multi-platinum rocker and successful businessman, Sammy Hagar adds author to his CV with the upcoming Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock. © Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis



Sammy Hagar's memoir, Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock, will be published on 15 March. Written with rock journalist Joel Selvin, with a forward by Hagar's fellow ex-Van Halen and current Chickenfoot bandmate, Michael Anthony, the autobiography traces the Red Rocker's career, from his earliest days as the singer for Montrose right on up to his present band, The 'Foot.

MusicRadar was treated to an advance read of Hagar's book, and we can report that it's a bold and unflinching self-assessment of the musician's career and personal life. A former boxer before he turned to rock, Hagar pulls no punches, serving up candid recollections of his days with Ronnie Montrose, his years as a solo artist, and later, his often-troubled tenure as the lead singer of Van Halen.

Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock will be published by It Books, a division of HarperCollins. In the coming months, MusicRadar will present an interview with Sammy Hagar in which he discusses his memoir. In addition, we'll host a special contest-giveaway, details of which are forthcoming.