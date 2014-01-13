NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix launches the Lumberjack

NAMM 2014: Electro-Harmonix has released the Lumberjack logarithmic overdrive pedal.

The new stomp box works on a logarithmic scale, which... well, we'll let EHX explain this one:

"A standard overdrive pedal reacts predictably in that the distortion it delivers goes up linearly in direct response to the guitarist's volume and playing dynamics. A little explanation is required: On a linear scale, a change between two values is perceived as the difference between those two values. So the difference between 1 and 2 is the same as the difference between 9 and 10.

"The Lumberjack's response is logarithmic and the change between two values is perceived as a ratio of those values. Therefore, a change from 1 to 2 (ratio 1:2) is perceived as the same as a change from 4 to 8 (ratio of 1:2). The resulting overdrive is very reactive to the player's volume and dynamics and its response ranges from a powerful clean boost to torn-speaker rasp and up to gritty distortion."

Got all that? Good!

For more information, check out the video above and check out the official Electro-Harmonix website.